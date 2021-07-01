Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is Australia really doing enough for the Great Barrier Reef? Why criticisms of UNESCO’s 'in danger' recommendation don’t stack up

By Terry Hughes, Distinguished Professor, James Cook University
Jon C. Day, PSM, Adjunct Senior Research Fellow, ARC Centre of Excellence for Coral Reef Studies, James Cook University
Ove Hoegh-Guldberg, Professor, The University of Queensland
Federal environment minister Sussan Ley wrote an opinion article saying the reef didn't deserve to be the poster child for climate change perils. We disagree.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


