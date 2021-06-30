Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tokyo 2021: how COVID risks taking the fun out of the games

By Jo Batey, Senior Fellow (Sport & Exercise Psychology), University of Winchester
Eating alone, daily testing, no talking at mealtimes – the COVID rules recently announced for athletes competing in the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games are challenging, to say the least. On top of the rules, there is the threat of deportation for failure to observe those rules.

This only compounds the considerable stress that athletes have been seen to experience


© The Conversation -


