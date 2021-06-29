Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What if Covid-19 came out of a US military lab?

The People's Republic of China has launched a media campaign to gather information on the activities of the US military laboratory at Fort Detrick. Considering the string of staged anthrax attacks that occurred in late 2001 and in light of the accusations leveled against China's P4 laboratory in Wuhan, Beijing believes that a leak from Fort Detrick could have sparked the Covid-19 epidemic. It has now been established that the Wuhan P4 laboratory had indirect dealings with the director of (...)


© Voltaire Network


