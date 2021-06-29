Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Evidence supports mandatory COVID vaccination for aged-care workers. But we need to make it easier too

By Holly Seale, Associate professor, UNSW
Share this article
The federal government has announced COVID-19 vaccination will now become mandatory for aged-care workers. This comes amid a slow and troubled rollout in the sector.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Australia: Beijing Threatening Academic Freedom
~ Gibraltar reform is a small – but important – step for abortion rights in Europe
~ Under-40s can ask their GP for an AstraZeneca shot. What's changed? What are the risks? Are there benefits?
~ View from The Hill: No, this isn't based on the medical advice
~ Love Island: What makes the show so successful?
~ How did the superstition that broken mirrors cause bad luck start and why does it still exist?
~ The #BTSSyllabus is a global resource fueled by an ARMY of experts
~ 'Cheating's OK for me, but not for thee' – inside the messy psychology of sexual double standards
~ Infrastructure spending has always involved social engineering
~ Defund the police? Actually, police salaries are rising in departments across the United States
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter