Podcast with Michelle Grattan: the return to lockdown

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
As well as her usual interviews with experts and politicians about the news of the day, Politics with Michelle Grattan now includes “Word from The Hill”, where all things political will be discussed with members of The Conversations’s politics team.

In this episode, politics + society editor Amanda Dunn and Michelle discuss Scott Morrison’s Monday night announcement encouraging younger people to discuss with their doctors getting the AstraZeneca vaccine - despite this not being recommended by the official technical expert group which advises the government

© The Conversation -


