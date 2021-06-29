Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The undisputed winner of the French regional elections: abstention

By Bruno Cautrès, Chercheur en sciences politiques, Sciences Po
France has gone to the polls in the last elections before the presidential vote in 2022, and the resounding winner was “none of the above”. The vast majority of French people did not vote in the regional and departmental elections, which took place over two weeks – 67% of eligible voters stayed home in the first round and 66% abstained in the second.

Turnout was dampened by the Covid effect, which weighed heavily on…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


