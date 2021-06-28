Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Yalta II: Pentagon already ordered weapons for Al-Qaeda

Share this article
Photo: Training Al-Qaeda fighters to handle Pentagon-supplied weapons. The Pentagon has ordered $ 2.8 billion worth of weapons for its allies around the world. They mainly consist of military goods under Soviet or Russian license, enabling their delivery to fly under the radar. Half of these weapons are destined to stoke up the war against Syria. Perusing the US Federal Procurement Data System, Bulgarian journalist Dilyana Gaytandzhieva detected eight contracts for a total of $ 200 (...)


Read complete article

© Voltaire Network -


More
~ How urban gardens can boost biodiversity and make cities more sustainable
~ Decriminalizing drug use is a necessary step, but it won't end the opioid overdose crisis
~ National cabinet makes jabs compulsory for aged care workers and AstraZeneca available for all who want it
~ South African scientists explain why they make time for science festivals
~ Africa has few vaccines: here's what can still be done to minimise the impact of COVID-19
~ Technology in hospitals can delay care: what doctors and nurses in South Africa told us
~ Kenya's huge railway project is causing environmental damage. Here's how
~ France's decision to pull troops out of the Sahel invites a less military approach
~ England players suffer from stereotype they can't win penalty shootouts, research suggests
~ Parent-teacher relations were both strained and strengthened by the COVID-19 pandemic
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter