Human Rights Observatory

More older New Zealanders are starting businesses — and they’re motivated by more than just money

By Judith Davey, Senior Associate, Institute for Governance and Policy Studies , Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
You’re never too old to become your own boss, it seems. All over the world there has been an increase in people aged 50 and over setting up their own businesses.

In the United States, the highest rate of business start-up activity is among those aged 55-64. Japan is reporting people aged 60-plus now comprise over one third of new entrepreneurs. In the UK, “third age” entrepreneurs are responsible for over a quarter of new start-ups.

Similar trends have been observed in Australia, and there is also evidence businesses started by so-called “senior entrepreneurs” may have a…


