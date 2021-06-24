Tolerance.ca
Joseph Biden, a champion of human rights, by Manlio Dinucci

By Manlio Dinucci
On June 16 in Geneva the US-Russia Summit was defined by President Biden "good, positive" and by President Putin "quite constructive". Should we, therefore, feel a little reassured in a situation where Europe is at the forefront of what NATO called "the lowest point in our relationship with Russia since the end of the Cold War"? The facts tell us otherwise. At the same time when the US-Russia Summit was underway in Switzerland, the Baltops 50 was underway in the Baltic, one of the 20 major (...)


