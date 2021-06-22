Tolerance.ca
Biden-Putin, a Yalta II rather than a new Berlin, by Thierry Meyssan

By Thierry Meyssan
The United States, defeated in Syria, went to Geneva to accept the conditions of the winner, Russia. The summit of June 16, 2021 should put an end to hostilities on the condition that the Biden Administration holds its troops. Western Europeans will have to pay the bill. China is confirmed in its position as Russia's partner.


© Voltaire Network


