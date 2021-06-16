Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ahead of Yalta II, Putin recommits to Russian-Chinese alliance

Share this article
Days prior to the US-Russia summit in Geneva, the “Yalta II”, Russian President Vladimir Poutin was interviewed by US television network, NBC News. Conducting the interview, journalist Keir Simmons asked him about the increasing power of the Chinese military, China's absence from the nuclear arms control negotiations between the United States and Russia, China's internal issue concerning Xinjiang, Russia's cooperation in the space program with China and the United States, and what Russia would (...)


Read complete article

© Voltaire Network -


More
~ NZ’s clean car discount is a turn in the right direction, but how much will it drive consumer demand?
~ Catholic Church response to sexual abuse must centre on survivor well-being, not defensiveness
~ Why we still don't have self-driving cars on the roads in 2021
~ Hidden women of history: Eliza Hamilton Dunlop — the Irish Australian poet who shone a light on colonial violence
~ Bones and all: see how the diets of Tasmanian devils can wear down their sharp teeth to blunt nubbins
~ This deep-sea creature is long-armed, bristling with teeth, and the sole survivor of 180 million years of evolution
~ More stress, unclear gains: are selective schools really worth it?
~ Resettling refugees in other countries is not working, nor is it fair. So, why is Australia doing it?
~ Which COVID vaccine is best? Here's why that's really hard to answer
~ A court ruling on Shell's climate impact and votes against Exxon and Chevron add pressure, but it's the market that will drive oil giants to change
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter