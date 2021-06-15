Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why a Yalta II ?, by Thierry Meyssan

By Thierry Meyssan
Share this article
The United States is not the hyper-power it dreamed of being. It has endured a terrible military defeat in Syria with a hundred allied states. Even if they continue to delude themselves, the time of reckoning has come. To survive, Washington has no choice but to ally itself with one of its adversaries. Russia or China? That is the question.


Read complete article

© Voltaire Network -


More
~ Mladić Verdict Highlights Limits of Justice in the Western Balkans
~ UN Shared Rohingya Data Without Informed Consent
~ Time to Protect Education for Adolescent Mothers Across Africa
~ Lebanon: UN Should Set Probe into Beirut Blast
~ Italy: Students with Disabilities Included in Covid-19 Education Plans
~ Climate explained: could biofuels replace all fossil fuels in New Zealand?
~ US lawmakers are taking a massive swipe at big tech. If it lands, the impact will be felt globally
~ Green space around primary schools may improve students' academic performance
~ The end of JobKeeper wasn't a blip. It might have cost nearly 100,000 jobs
~ Why do Tamil asylum seekers need protection — and why does the Australian government say they don't?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter