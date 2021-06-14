Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Yalta II: Lebanon in the Russian zone

Just two days before the USA-Russia summit in Geneva, the “Yalta II”, the Lebanese leaders are wrapping up their consultations in Moscow. After the Shia Islamist party Hezbollah, the Republic's Christian President Michel Aoun and Sunni Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri, it is the turn of General Security Director Major General Abbas Ibrahim. Russia is eager to ascertain that Ibrahim will be loyal to Damascus and that he will actively participate in the repatriation of Syrian refugees to (...)


