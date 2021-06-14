Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Yalta II: what fate for Taiwan?

Share this article
Troubled about the Pentagon's position on Taiwan, deemed “non-essential” to US interests, members of the G7, including Japan, demanded that the summit voice its support for Taiwan. The final communiqué said, "We remain seriously concerned about the situation in the East and South China seas and strongly oppose any unilateral attempts to change the status quo and increase tensions." The aim is to prevent Beijing from interpreting the conclusions of the US-Russia summit in Geneva, Yalta II, as (...)


Read complete article

© Voltaire Network -


More
~ DIY habitat: my photos show chainsaw-carved tree hollows make perfect new homes for this mysterious marsupial
~ New documentary recalls how Valerie Taylor played with sharks to prove a point
~ There are problems in aged care, but more competition isn't the solution
~ School catchment zones may be annoying for some parents, but they help ensure equality for everyone
~ Under pressure on the Olympics, Japan's prime minister is saying little and hoping for a political lifesaver
~ New finding: jobseekers subject to mutual obligations take longer to find work
~ Is a hybrid COVID strain behind Vietnam's latest wave? Not exactly
~ Bias is natural: How you manage it defines your ability to be just
~ Tackling burnout: How to deal with stress and safety in the workplace
~ Why is access to medically assisted death a legislated right, but access to palliative care isn’t?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter