Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The New Atlantic Charter

Share this article
Today, the President of the United States and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom reaffirm their commitment to work together to realise our vision for a more peaceful and prosperous future. Our revitalised Atlantic Charter, building on the commitments and aspirations set out eighty years ago, affirms our ongoing commitment to sustaining our enduring values and defending them against new and old challenges. We commit to working closely with all partners who share our democratic values and (...)


Read complete article

© Voltaire Network -


More
~ Mexico. RSF hails conviction in Mexican journalist’s murder
~ More internet security for many, not for Central Asians
~ How should the Pentagon target China?
~ Hezbollah ready to meet basic needs of Lebanese people
~ Top Rights Tweets of the Week
~ Hungary: Reject Bill Banning Discussion of LGBT Issues
~ G7 Leaders Can’t Ignore Ethiopia’s Looming Famine
~ Deadly Afghanistan Attack Shows Dangers to Humanitarian Workers
~ Middle-aged Americans in US are stressed and struggle with physical and mental health – other nations do better
~ New Alzheimer’s drug aducanumab: what we know so far – and why more research is still needed
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter