Human Rights Observatory

Hezbollah ready to meet basic needs of Lebanese people

During a televised speech on 8 June 2021, Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah cautioned Lebanese politicians. After denouncing the shortage of medicines - arranged by the distributors, according to him - the problems hampering fuel, electricity and, now, food supplies, he exhorted everyone to own up to their responsibilities. He pointed out that Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri's responsibility was to form a government, to undercut the Christian parties which are pushing him (...)


