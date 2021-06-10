Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pentagon given order to abandon Middle East and focus on Far East

Share this article
The Department of Defense's China Task Force has handed in its report. Although classified, it can be easily deduced that it condemns the gap between declarations and actions. The creation of this working group was announced in February, just hours before a telephone conversation between Presidents Biden and Xi. It was made up of fifteen members, mainly from the Pentagon and the intelligence community, and chaired by Ely Ratner. Under the Obama administration, he was Deputy National (...)


Read complete article

© Voltaire Network -


More
~ Vital Signs: It's not the Reserve Bank's job to worry about housing prices
~ Proceed to your nearest (virtual) exit: gaming technology is teaching us how people respond to emergencies
~ Australian universities need to be more age-friendly — what does that look like in practice?
~ Tracking the transition: the ‘forgotten’ emissions undoing the work of Australia's renewable energy boom
~ Our own Nomadland: the Australians caught in a COVID blind spot
~ Here's how pharmacies could boost Australia's COVID vaccine rollout
~ Friday essay: a rare bird — how Europeans got the black swan so wrong
~ Vaccine hesitancy in smaller Caribbean islands benefits larger neighbours with high COVID-19 rates
~ What are 'ghost guns,' a target of Biden's anti-crime effort?
~ Was the London attack against a Muslim family terrorism? Legally, it's not that simple
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter