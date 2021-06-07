Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

SDF kill ten protesters in Minbej (Syria)

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which acts as a facade for the US military occupation of northeastern Syria, has instituted compulsory conscription for service in Uncle Sam's armed forces. The population – loyal to the Syrian Arab Republic – took to the streets to protest. The Kurdish “police” “maintained public order” by firing live rounds of ammunition into the crowd. The three-day death count is at least 10 people. On orders from the Pentagon, the SDF suspended the compulsory conscription (...)


