Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Perpetrator of crimes against humanity arrested by Interpol in Turkey

Arkan Taha Ahmad was arrested by Interpol in Bolu (Turkey). This ISIL officer orchestrated the Camp Speicher massacre in Tikrit, Iraq. As the Islamic State was gaining ground in 2014, the jihadists slaughtered all the “infidels” within the garrison after noting down the names and ranks of each one. The Iraqi Defense Ministry certified that 1,660 soldiers had gone missing, and that only 470 bodies were recovered. As for the ISIL, it boasted about having executed 1,700 soldiers labelled as (...)


