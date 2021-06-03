Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

European Council challenging e-Privacy

The European Council, comprising European Heads of State and Government, is aiming to set up an e-mail monitoring system. This initiative being extremely unpopular since it would undercut individual freedoms even further, it is promoted under the noble pretext of curtailing child pornography. The point would be to deal with paper and electronic mail differently. The former would be regulated by the Universal Postal Convention which guarantees their confidentiality; the latter would all be (...)


Read complete article

© Voltaire Network -


