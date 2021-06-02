Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Morocco's show of strength against Spain

Share this article
Relying on the United States' recognition of its full sovereignty in exchange for the normalization of its relations with Israel, Morocco does not intend to cede one inch with regard to the “Spanish Sahara” which it considers its territory. Washington's support for Morocco against Spain and Algeria is not new. In 1975, Secretary of State Henry Kissinger prodded King Hassan II into organizing the “Green March”, which saw 350,000 civilians advancing several kilometers into Western Sahara. During (...)


Read complete article

© Voltaire Network -


More
~ Simple, fast, wide-awake diagnosis of sleep apnea could enable better surgical care and improve sleep
~ COVID school recovery: is England's £1.4 billion catch-up plan a good idea?
~ Driver's license suspensions for failure to pay fines inflict particular harm on Black drivers
~ Guide to the Classics: Samuel Beckett’s Waiting for Godot, a tragicomedy for our times
~ Universities' relevance hinges on academic freedom
~ Photos from the field: the stunning crystals revealing deep secrets about Australian volcanoes
~ World-first artefact dating method shows humans have lived in the shadow of the Himalayas for more than 5,000 years
~ Australia's closed border is costing the economy $36.5 million a day
~ Indonesia may be on the cusp of a major COVID spike. Unlike its neighbours, though, there is no lockdown yet
~ Russian media boss drops the pretence and defends Belarus crackdown
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter