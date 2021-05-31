Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Denmark spied on European politicians on Washington's behalf

On 30 May 2021, the Danish media rekindled earlier reports that the Danish secret services spied on top European leaders on behalf of the United States. The German press followed suit by denouncing the wiretapping of Chancellor Angela Merkel. Numerous governments expressed their “concern”. In reality, the resurfacing of this affair serves to cloud over the previous episodes. Ever since the Liberation, the United States has systematically eavesdropped on the leaders of allied European states. (...)


