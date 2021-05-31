Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Black figures against NYT and Democratic Party racism

The book Red, White, and Black: Rescuing American History from Revisionists and Race Hustlers [1], released on 18 May, is making a sensation in the United States. It is a critique, by some two dozen eminent black scholars, of the New York Times' account of American history (Project 1619), which the Democratic Party.has unequivocally espoused. According to these academics, it is absurd to denounce “systemic racism” in the United States, when its entire history is defined by a continuous (...)


