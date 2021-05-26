Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bashar al-Assad votes braving Western recriminations

On 26 May 2021, Syria organized a presidential election on its territory and in all of its embassies. The United States and its allies have dubbed this election, like the previous one, “neither free nor fair”. They were convinced that the Syrians who had fled abroad (mainly to Lebanon and Jordan) were hostile to the Republic (known as the “Bashar regime”). They therefore demanded that polling stations be opened abroad. People were thus able to vote on Friday, except in Jordan where Syrians are (...)


