Human Rights Observatory

Joe Biden on Diversion of Ryanair Flight and Arrest of Journalist in Belarus, by Joseph R. Biden Jr.

By Joseph R. Biden Jr.
Belarus's forced diversion of a commercial Ryanair flight, traveling between two member states of the European Union, and subsequent removal and arrest of Raman Pratasevich, a Belarusian journalist traveling abroad, are a direct affront to international norms. The United States condemns in the strongest possible terms both the diversion of the plane and the subsequent removal and arrest of Mr. Pratasevich. This outrageous incident and the video Mr. Pratasevich appears to have made under (...)


