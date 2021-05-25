Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
The European Council on the Pratassevich affair

The European Council strongly condemns the forced landing of a Ryanair flight in Minsk, Belarus, on 23 May 2021 endangering aviation safety, and the detention by Belarusian authorities of journalist Raman Pratasevich and Sofia Sapega. The European Council: demands the immediate release of Raman Pratasevich and Sofia Sapega and that their freedom of movement be guaranteed; calls on the International Civil Aviation Organization to urgently investigate this unprecedented and unacceptable (...)


