Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The double standards of the Pratassevich affair

Share this article
US President Joe Biden and the EU heads of state and government strongly condemned the arrest of journalist Raman Pratassevich in Belarus. The Ryanair aircraft, passing through Belarusian airspace while transporting him from Greece to Lithuania on 23 May 2021, was grounded in Minsk after a false bomb threat. The journalist was then arrested for inciting anti-government protests last year. In its statement, the European Union “calls on the International Civil Aviation Organization to (...)


Read complete article

© Voltaire Network -


More
~ Israel/OPT: Scrap plans to forcibly evict Palestinian families in Silwan
~ Body cameras help monitor police but can invade people's privacy
~ 100 years after the Tulsa Race Massacre, lessons from my grandfather
~ Marriage trends, political views undermining the notion of a unified American Jewish identity
~ Giving food pantry clients choices – and gently nudging them toward nutritious foods – can lead to healthier diets
~ 1 in 4 unvaccinated people may not comply with CDC guidelines to wear masks indoors, survey suggests
~ Narcissistic people aren't just full of themselves – new research finds they're more likely to be aggressive and violent
~ Fast computers, 5G networks and radar that passes through walls are bringing 'X-ray vision' closer to reality
~ Can people vaccinated against COVID-19 still spread the coronavirus?
~ Majority of Australians in favour of banning new coal mines: Lowy poll
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter