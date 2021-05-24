Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Biden administration had anticipated Hamas-Likud conflict

Share this article
Clashes between protesters and Israeli police flared up in Jerusalem in mid-April 2021 over the eviction of Palestinian families from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood. Hamas's missile fire against Israel and the Netanyahu government's response did not occur until May 10. The Biden administration told Congress that it will deliver $ 735 million worth of high-precision bombs to Israel ... on May 5, five days before the war. In addition to the homes of Hamas dignitaries and smuggling tunnels, (...)


Read complete article

© Voltaire Network -


More
~ Ethnicity pay gap: Why the UK needs mandatory reporting
~ Rewilding: four tips to let nature thrive
~ The sun's atmosphere is hundreds of times hotter than its surface – here's why
~ South African law is failing to make sure that 'shadow directors' are held accountable
~ How COVID-19 affected informal cross-border trade between Uganda and DRC
~ Your phone and your brain - what we know so far
~ Why full dams don't mean water security: a look at South Africa
~ Folding 2D materials gives them new properties useful for quantum communications – new research
~ European Parliament calls for ‘immediate’ and ‘unconditional’ release of Armenian prisoners
~ A history of British political sleaze – and why we should worry about the Johnson government
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter