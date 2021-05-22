Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In the US, health situation better in those States where anti-Covid measures not imposed

Florida Republican Governor Ron De Santis has long refused to impose sanitary measures against Covid-19. In the face of criticism, he eventually gave in. However, in September 2020, he apologized to his fellow citizens for allowing himself to be influenced and lifted all the measures he had imposed. He was emulated Texas Governor Greg Abbott. Ultimately, 22 states lifted anti-Covid measures. Most of those 22 states also voted legislation that penalizes federal administrations and public (...)


