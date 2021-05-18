Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lebanon's power supply to be cut off as from 22 June

Pubic company Electricité du Liban (EDL) has begun to scale down its production (currently six hours a day). It has announced that, due to lack of resources, it will shut down all activity no later than 22 June 2021. On Friday, 14 May 2021, Turkish floating powerstations of Zouk and Jiyé suspended their operations. They had not been paid for 18 months and were bogged down by the Beirut prosecutor in the context of a corruption investigation. EDL already owes Turkish company Karpowership $ (...)


© Voltaire Network


