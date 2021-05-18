Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

US divided over Israel

Five Congress representatives, members of the Democratic Party, have ramped up criticism in Congress against Democratic President Joe Biden. They accuse him of complicity with Israel in its crimes against the Palestinians. These women, close to the Defense Department, are already known for their commitment against “systemic racism”. The US State Department has issued a notice asking US citizens who wish to visit Israel to cancel their trip if possible. The US Department of Defense has (...)


