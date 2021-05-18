Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Has the "civil war" in Israel really just begun?, by Thierry Meyssan

By Thierry Meyssan
The whole world is, without moving, witnessing new clashes between Israel and the Palestinians. It remains unmoved confronted with the blood that flows on both sides. The course of events attests that foreign powers, the United States, Iran and Turkey, are throwing oil on the fire. However, this conflict differs from the wars that have followed one another for 73 years in that we are witnessing the possible beginning of a civil war in Israel. The question arises whether this is a spontaneous fire or whether it is deliberately provoked.


