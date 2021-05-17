Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

IDF obliterates Hamas missile launch ramps

Share this article
On 17 May 2021 at around 1 a.m, the IDF launched heavy strikes against the Gaza Strip. Within 15 minutes, it succeeded in destroying Hamas's main missile launch ramps. The latter stopped firing on Israel. Over the past two decades, Iran has developed a system of long underground missile ramps that are extremely difficult to reach. This type of construction has become widespread in the Middle East, especially in Lebanon and Gaza. It is not known so far whether the IDF used a new weapon or (...)


Read complete article

© Voltaire Network -


More
~ RSF helps coordinate support for French journalist kidnapped in Mali
~ Four health benefits of hugs – and why they feel so good
~ Israeli politics and the Palestine question: everything you need to know
~ Dating after lockdown: why you shouldn’t expect a summer of love
~ Navigating a new digital era means changing the world economic order
~ Sweden's first labour movement didn't fear technological change – they embraced it to demand higher wages
~ South Africa sets out to protect cast and crew involved in nudity and sex scenes
~ International aid to Africa needs an overhaul. Tips on what needs to change
~ Social impact bonds fund welfare projects: how South Africa's first two have done
~ Was traditional Rwandan high-jumping really Olympic class? What we found
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter