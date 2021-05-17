Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Israeli civil war: false flag operation

On Friday evening, 14 May, a Molotov cocktail was thrown into an Arab house in Jaffa, leaving in particular a child severely burned. The event, which is part of the anti-Arab “pogroms” denounced by President Rivlin, sparked a response of around 100 anti-Jewish protests and abuses in the city, which in turn escalated into anti-Muslim attacks. There is a climate of civil war in Jaffa. However, according to the Waffa website, on Sunday 16 May, the Israeli police managed to identify the (...)


