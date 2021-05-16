Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Israel acknowledges bombing and destroying media outlets in Gaza

The Israeli government justified bombing the building housing the Palestinian Al-Aqsa television channel on the grounds that it belongs to the Hamas, classified as a terrorist organization. It further justified bombing the office building lodging the studios of the Qatar-based Al-Jazeera channel and US news agency Associated Press (AP) by claiming that it also served as the headquarters of Hamas military intelligence. When AP said it was unaware of it, the Israeli government retorted that (...)


