Human Rights Observatory

Christopher Steele produced second Trump dossier for the White House

Christopher Steele, former chief of the Russia desk at MI6 headquarters in London (2006-09) and current director of Orbis Business Intelligence, has provided the White House with a second file on Donald Trump. The first one [1], which was delivered to the FBI, had triggered the opening of the Russiagate investigation headed by DOJ Special Counsel Robert Mueller (identified as being a CIA collaborator in the context of the 1988 Lockerbie bombing); investigation that - despite considerable (...)


