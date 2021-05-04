Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Open letter from retired military : a plot against the Republic ?, by Thierry Meyssan

By Thierry Meyssan
In three years, France has gone through two major crises that have not been answered: the questioning of globalization by the Gilets jaunes and the disintegration of the State by the police unions. Neither of them has received a substantial response. If the observations of these whistleblowers are shared by all, it becomes impossible to share them publicly. Democracy does not die from the absence of contradictory debates but, worse, from the erection of taboos.


