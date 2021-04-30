The Azeri War Trophies Museum

Tolerance.ca
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has just offered his country a national museum to incite among his people their hatred of Armenians. He personally inaugurated it on 12 April 2021. It is a large park located in the capital, Baku. More than 300 Armenian tanks and artillery pieces, destroyed or confiscated during the fighting, are on display there. It also features a tent with a collection of helmets representing the skulls of Armenian soldiers who perished during the recent (...)


