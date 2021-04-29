Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Taking control of the levers of Chinese online commerce

Share this article
The Chinese nationalist government has undertaken a vast operation to take over its online business. It has no intention of allowing private companies to dominate it beyond all control, as is the case in the West. After having severely sanctioned the Alibaba company (2.8 billion fine for monopoly practices) and its founder Jack Ma (disappeared from the radar), the government “advised” the 33 other Chinese web giants to reinvest a considerable part of their profits in research and (...)


Read complete article

© Voltaire Network -


More
~ Canada has 20 per cent of the world’s freshwater reserves — this is how to protect it
~ Not two different worlds: QAnon and the offline dangers of online speech
~ Vital Signs: 3 economic facts point to a big-spending federal budget
~ Feral desert donkeys are digging wells, giving water to parched wildlife
~ Starting behind: more than half of young Australian kids living in adversity don't have the skills they need to learn to read
~ Friday essay: my belly is angry, my throat is in love — how body parts express emotions in Indigenous languages
~ We mapped the 'super-highways' the First Australians used to cross the ancient land
~ The First Australians grew to a population of millions, much more than previous estimates
~ Australia would be wise not to pound 'war drums' over Taiwan with so much at stake
~ Will the end of the COVID-19 pandemic usher in a second Roaring ’20s?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter