Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Joe Biden and Catholic Church at loggerheads

Share this article
While President Biden's inauguration was initially hailed by the Vatican for being that of the second Catholic president of the United States, the Catholic Church quickly lost its enthusiasm at the sight of his advisers. The US bishops will consider a motion to excommunicate him at their next bishops' conference in June. The issue at hand is for President Biden to clarify his position on abortion: will he leave it up to everyone's conscience or does he intend to promote this practice? Also (...)


Read complete article

© Voltaire Network -


More
~ Canada has 20 per cent of the world’s freshwater reserves — this is how to protect it
~ Not two different worlds: QAnon and the offline dangers of online speech
~ Vital Signs: 3 economic facts point to a big-spending federal budget
~ Feral desert donkeys are digging wells, giving water to parched wildlife
~ Starting behind: more than half of young Australian kids living in adversity don't have the skills they need to learn to read
~ Friday essay: my belly is angry, my throat is in love — how body parts express emotions in Indigenous languages
~ We mapped the 'super-highways' the First Australians used to cross the ancient land
~ The First Australians grew to a population of millions, much more than previous estimates
~ Australia would be wise not to pound 'war drums' over Taiwan with so much at stake
~ Will the end of the COVID-19 pandemic usher in a second Roaring ’20s?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter