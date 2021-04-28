Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

To undermine Trump, did John Kerry betray his country?

Share this article
The question was on everyone's lips in Congress on 27 April 2021: in order to weaken President Trump and maintain good relations with Iran, did John Kerry reveal military secrets to the Iranians? An audio recording of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, picked up by The New York Times, suggests that former Secretary of State John Kerry allegedly disclosed to the Iranian official classified information about Israel's actions in Syria against the Shiite militias. While the (...)


Read complete article

© Voltaire Network -


More
~ Palestinian reporter held by Israelis has been on hunger strike for past week
~ Overdose crisis: The COVID-19 pandemic has laid bare decades of drug policy failures
~ Gambling: a sure bet? The global challenges facing young people
~ Animal adoptions make no evolutionary sense, so why do they happen?
~ Adoptions but also abuse: The COVID-19 pandemic is the best and worst of times for animals
~ Watchdog report into RCMP investigation of Colten Boushie’s death confirms police racism
~ A runaway judge’s disappearance could mar Ukraine-Moldova relationship
~ Can mobile phone users really protect themselves from privacy violations?
~ Turkey’s never-ending judicial persecution of former newspaper editor
~ Scarred by Zika and fearing new COVID-19 variants, Brazilian women say no to another pandemic pregnancy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter