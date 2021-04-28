Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Is Turkey in Pentagon's crosshairs again?

On 26 April 2021, Turkish law enforcement officers arrested 532 people accused of having ties to Fetullah Gülen's organization. This former ally of President Erdoğan's is said to have organized – with the help of the CIA – an attempted assassination of the president which petered out into an improvised coup d'etat in 2016. He is now a refugee in the United States. Around 80,000 Turkish citizens have been imprisoned since the 2016 events and are still awaiting trial, while more than 150,000 (...)


