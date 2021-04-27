Tolerance.ca
UK lobbying rules explained: why no one seems to be in legal trouble

By Phil Parvin, Reader in Politics, Loughborough University
Many people might wonder how it can possibly be that none of the UK officials (former or past) currently facing questions about their role in lobbying appear to have broken any rules. A quick look through the legislation reveals why.

First there was the Greensill scandal, in which former prime minister David Cameron texted government ministers on behalf of the financial firm that was employing him. Then there was Bill Crothers, the senior civil servant who was found to have had a second…


