Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Middle East is reorganizing, by Thierry Meyssan

By Thierry Meyssan
Share this article
The Middle Eastern states, divided not by themselves but by the powers that colonised the region, are reorganising themselves according to their own logic. Of course these new alliances are still fragile, but the West will have to deal with them.


Read complete article

© Voltaire Network -


More
~ End-of-life care: people should have the option of general anaesthesia as they die
~ UK lobbying rules explained: why no one seems to be in legal trouble
~ HIIT workouts: just 15 minutes of intense activity can improve heart health
~ A sex worker from North Macedonia speaks: ‘Those who pay us do not own us’
~ Vietnam sentences journalist Tran Thi Tuyet Dieu to eight years in prison
~ No, OCD in a pandemic doesn't necessarily get worse with all that extra hand washing
~ Our history up in flames? Why the crisis at the National Archives must be urgently addressed
~ Flights from India suspended until at least mid-May
~ Somalia: toxic elite politics and the need for cautious external mediation
~ Meet Beatriz Gomes Dias, the teacher who could become the first black woman to govern Lisbon
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter