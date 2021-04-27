Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Department store closures: the case for a national programme to fill empty space

By Griff Round, Lecturer in Marketing, Keele University
Share this article
Debenhams, one of the UK’s leading department stores chains, is set to permanently close its 97 remaining outlets in England and Wales during the first two weeks in May. Having already closed its Scottish stores and the flagship on London’s Oxford Street, it will mark the end of Debenhams as a bricks and mortar operator. The brand alone will survive, having…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Vietnam sentences journalist Tran Thi Tuyet Dieu to eight years in prison
~ No, OCD in a pandemic doesn't necessarily get worse with all that extra hand washing
~ Our history up in flames? Why the crisis at the National Archives must be urgently addressed
~ Flights from India suspended until at least mid-May
~ Somalia: toxic elite politics and the need for cautious external mediation
~ Meet Beatriz Gomes Dias, the teacher who could become the first black woman to govern Lisbon
~ US Department of Justice opens second police probe
~ US Department of Justice opens second police probe
~ Yearning for touch — a photo essay
~ Was Phar Lap killed by gangsters? New research shows which conspiracies people believe in and why
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter