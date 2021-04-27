Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

NZ's hate speech proposals need more detail and wider debate before they become law

By Eddie Clark, Senior lecturer, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Promised changes to New Zealand’s hate speech regulations have been slower to emerge than first anticipated. But a recently released cabinet paper finally gives some idea of what is being considered.

The proposals were originally intended to be made public by late 2019 in the aftermath of the Christchurch…


