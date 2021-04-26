Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lessons from Igbo trans-generational entrepreneurship: why it matters

By Nnamdi Madichie, Professor of Marketing & Entrepreneurship, Nnamdi Azikiwe University
Share this article
The Igbos, like most other indigenous groups, believe in maintaining a legacy of not just their language, but other values, including trans-generational business legacies.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ South Africans hold contradictory views about their democracy
~ Mammals face an uncertain future as global temperatures rise
~ Ghana's secessionist conflict has its genesis in colonialism: it's time to drop the threats
~ The reasons South Africa's COVID-19 vaccine programme looks bleak
~ Ghana's COVID-19 vaccine rollout is struggling to keep up with its great start
~ COVID-19 has left Ghana's healthcare workers stressed – but simple things can help
~ Debenhams closure: the case for a national programme to fill empty department stores
~ Caribbean food security during COVID-19 can only be ensured through debt relief
~ Canada must change the law that bans sexual assault survivors from revealing their own identities
~ Venezuela: Security Force Abuses at Colombia Border
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter