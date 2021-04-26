Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pentagon attributes “Havana syndrome” to new weapon

Share this article
Members of the House Armed Service Committee were encouraged to attend a closed-door hearing to be briefed on a new threat. Defense Under-Secretaries Jennifer C. Walsh (Defense Policy), and Griffin Decker (Research) explained that the “Havana Syndrome”, wrongly attributed to the Cubans, is an injury caused by a new weapon which the United States does not have in its military arsenal. It is reportedly a “directed energy” weapon, probably developed by Russia or possibly China, which has already (...)


Read complete article

© Voltaire Network -


More
~ Treated like dirt: urban soil is often overlooked as a resource
~ Restart of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine: A doctor explains why benefits far outweigh risks
~ How lifting children out of poverty today will help them tomorrow
~ How Biden's request for more education funding would shift more power to the federal government
~ US landmarks bearing racist and Colonial references are renamed to reflect Indigenous values
~ The FBI is breaking into corporate computers to remove malicious code – smart cyber defense or government overreach?
~ How do people make paper out of trees, and why not use something else?
~ QAnon hasn't gone away – it's alive and kicking in states across the country
~ Metro mayors are all men – but women's voices are needed for the best pandemic recovery
~ New clampdown on arrivals from India expected
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter