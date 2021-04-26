Tolerance.ca
Treated like dirt: urban soil is often overlooked as a resource

By Roisin O'Riordan, PhD Candidate, Soil and Ecosystem Services, Lancaster University
When you think about soil, you probably think of rolling fields of countryside. But what about urban soil? With city dwellers expected to account for 68% of the world’s population by 2050, this oft forgotten resource is increasingly important.

City-based agriculture is on the rise. But urban soil is more often associated with…


© The Conversation -


