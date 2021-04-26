The FBI is breaking into corporate computers to remove malicious code – smart cyber defense or government overreach?
By Scott Shackelford, Associate Professor of Business Law and Ethics; Executive Director, Ostrom Workshop; Cybersecurity Program Chair, IU-Bloomington, Indiana University
The courts have given the government the authority to hack into private computers unannounced. The action addresses a clear threat, but it also sets an unsettling precedent.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, April 26, 2021