Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The FBI is breaking into corporate computers to remove malicious code – smart cyber defense or government overreach?

By Scott Shackelford, Associate Professor of Business Law and Ethics; Executive Director, Ostrom Workshop; Cybersecurity Program Chair, IU-Bloomington, Indiana University
Share this article
The courts have given the government the authority to hack into private computers unannounced. The action addresses a clear threat, but it also sets an unsettling precedent.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Treated like dirt: urban soil is often overlooked as a resource
~ Restart of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine: A doctor explains why benefits far outweigh risks
~ How lifting children out of poverty today will help them tomorrow
~ How Biden's request for more education funding would shift more power to the federal government
~ US landmarks bearing racist and Colonial references are renamed to reflect Indigenous values
~ How do people make paper out of trees, and why not use something else?
~ QAnon hasn't gone away – it's alive and kicking in states across the country
~ Metro mayors are all men – but women's voices are needed for the best pandemic recovery
~ New clampdown on arrivals from India expected
~ Mayoral elections: is London’s transport system on track or off the rails?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter